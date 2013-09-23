The World Medical Markets Fact Book 2013 : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The indispensable source of thousands of facts, figures and statistics for 67 medical markets worldwide!



The World Medical Markets Fact Book 2013 is the ideal companion in today’s challenging medical market environment. The need to understand world medical marketplaces, and be able to answer quickly those questions that arise daily, is essential. That is why this current and comprehensive source of key market statistics is an invaluable aid for every medical device industry executive.



Complete Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/the-world-medical-markets-fact-book-2013-report.html



Proven and reliable



Published by Espicom - experts in the healthcare field for over 30 years, the Fact Book brings together a range of often difficult to source information in one single, convenient and comprehensive publication.



Key market questions answered by The World Medical Markets Fact Book 2013



Which country spends most on medical devices as a % of GDP?

How are the economic downturn and currency fluctuations affecting expenditure in key Asian markets?

Which medical device sectors are growing the fastest and where?

How does the Brazilian medical market compare with China and India in terms of total health expenditure?

What demographic development is affecting the market in Central and Eastern Europe?

What have been the key trends affecting medical technology companies in leading Latin American markets?



Over 25,000 data points at your fingertips! Which other business reference provides…



Key economic, demographic and health statistics on 67 markets around the world

Five years of historical data for markets, GDP & healthcare spending, demographics and healthcare statistics

World/regional overviews plus statistics on individual countries

Over 500 tables and charts delivered in a single PDF report

PLUS an additional interactive data tool included in the price, where you can segment, compare and export the data in any way that you wish, to suit your information needs



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Comprehensive Contents



World Overview



Medical equipment market (actual and per capita)

Consumables

Diagnostic imaging

Dental products

Orthopaedic & prosthetic devices

Patient aids

Others

Total

Trade in medical equipment

Economic data and health expenditure

Demographics

Healthcare data

Hospitals and beds

Admissions and surgical procedures

Physicians, nurses, pharmacists and dentists



Regional Overviews



The report provides 5 regional overviews for:



Americas

Asia/Pacific

Central/Eastern Europe

Middle East/Africa

Western Europe



Browse All Healthcare Market Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/healthcare-market-reports-56.html



Which provide data on



Market data by product sector

Trade data

Economic data

Demographics

Health expenditure

Healthcare data

Hospitals and beds

Admissions and surgical procedures

Physicians, nurses, pharmacists and dentists



Browse All Latest Market Research Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/latest-report.html



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