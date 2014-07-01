Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of "The world nonwovens industry: 20 medium sized producers, part 2 of 3, 2013/14" market report to its offering This report is the second in a series of three in which the world's top 40 nonwovens producers are profiled.



The report provides updated information and data about the activities and strategies of Asahi Kasei, Avgol, Bonar, Buckeye Technologies, Companhia Providência, CECEP Costin New Materials Group, Fibertex Nonwovens, Fibertex Personal Care, First Quality Nonwovens, Gülsan Holding, Georgia-Pacific, Hollingsworth & Vose, Japan Vilene, Jacob Holm Industries, Mitsui Chemicals, Pegas Nonwovens, Sandler, Toray Advanced Materials, TWE Group and Union Industries. The report also includes data on the size of the market and sales achieved by these 20 medium sized producers of nonwovens.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/159179/the-world-nonwovens-industry-20-medium-sized-producers-part-2-of-3-201314.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604