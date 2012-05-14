Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- The definitive onshore pipelines report



The World Onshore Pipelines Market Report 2011-2015, from industry analysts Douglas-Westwood, considers the prospects for this global business and values the future markets through to 2015.



In this third edition of the World Onshore Pipelines Market Report, Douglas-Westwood presents a comprehensive view of the historic market from 2006-2010 and the forecast period from 2011-2015. A detailed database of projects, combined with an involved modelling and forecasting process, result in a unique view of the market in terms of length and value.



The report also reviews all aspects of onshore oil and gas pipelines from design, materials, techniques and components through to construction, operations and maintenance.



Pipeline technologies



The World Onshore Pipeline Market Report 2011-2015 is aimed at the needs of the senior executive and assumes no previous reader knowledge of the subject area. It describes pipeline design and how routes are selected, safety considerations, sizing, flow and pressure control and storage. The choice of pipeline materials is discussed and major pipeline components are reviewed from coatings and fittings to pumps and compressors. Construction techniques and associated issues are explained from stringing, welding and trenching to backfilling, cleaning, sizing, quality control and testing. Operations and maintenance content includes a review of control, integrity, corrosion protection and repairs.



The market



The Douglas-Westwood onshore pipelines market modelling process is based on actual project data and involves thorough independent scrutiny of each of the prospects on the company’s database, then examines the market drivers and prospects. Due to Douglas-Westwood’s project-based evaluation, some prospects have been moved backwards by one or more years. This ‘slippage’ of projects allows the forecasts to reflect the delays and schedule overruns that can occur in the industry.



Expenditure is broken down into the main spend areas of land and right of way, line pipe and fittings, pipeline construction, pump station and equipment and others (including delivery systems, communications and vehicles).



An acclaimed series



The World Onshore Pipelines Market Report 2011-2015 is the latest in an acclaimed series of business studies used by organisations worldwide. These include oil majors, investment banks, research institutes, hardware manufacturers, contractors, agencies and departments of governments."



