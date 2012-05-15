Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Strong growth in demand for ROV support of offshore operations is anticipated over the forecast period 2011-2015, driven by a significant rise in offshore exploration and subsea field development activity.



Although ROVs are used in many sectors ranging from academic research to military applications and salvage, the largest commercial user is the offshore oil & gas industry, where they have become an essential tool for deepwater operations. This was clearly demonstrated recently in the subsea work to cap the Macondo blow-out in the US Gulf of Mexico.



In the primary offshore oil & gas activity sector a long period of high oil prices and surging deepwater activity has driven orders for offshore drilling rigs to numbers not seen for decades. These rigs, together with large numbers of subsea construction vessels coming into the market in the years ahead, will drive ROV demand to new highs.



A unique market forecast



In this report DW forecast the market for the operation of work-class ROVs. Our research shows that all of the fundamental market drivers of the ROV business are in a period of growth, which is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. This new report forecasts that total annual expenditure on ROV support of underwater operations is expected to grow from $891 million in 2010 to $1,692 million in 2015.



Strong growth in ROV operations expenditure is forecast in all regions outside the Middle East, with Africa set to remain the largest market, followed by Latin America and North America.



Why purchase the World ROV Market Forecast 2011-2015?



Geared to meet senior executives’ needs in business planning and decision makingAssumes no previous reader knowledge of the subject areaA concise, sector-by-sector format allows for targeted view of marketsAnalysis based on extensive in-house databases maintained by the DW teamBenefit from DW’s industry forecasting expertise developed over many yearsAll data is presented clearly and accessibly.



World ROV Market Forecast



This concise report presents analysis based on unique and proprietary data:



Identification and discussion of key underlying drivers and defines their influence on the global work-class ROV market

Historic and forecast activity 2006 to 2015, segmented by region & sectorSegmentation by ROV days and market value

Segmentation by: drill support, construction support and IRM

Detailed forecasts of ROV activities, including work requirements on: subsea trees, umbilicals & flowlines, subsea processing, FPSO mooring & risers, trunkline installation etc.

Technology & Applications



A detailed review of unmanned underwater vehicles, defining the respective roles of AUVs, ROVs and USVs, the technology involved and their applications is given in a separate Volume 2. This describes the development of the industry and gives many examples of the various types of ROVs, AUVs & USVs. Individual sections discuss the fundamental technologies of positioning and obstacle avoidance; main vehicle components such as umbilical cables, tooling, survey sensors, cameras and manipulators."



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/the-world-rov-market-forecast-2011-2015-report-537648