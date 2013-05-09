The World Smallest Wireless WiFi IP Camera for iPhone iPad iPod and Android Devices

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Nowadays, most people frequently use the cameras on their smart phones. Wireless cameras have become an indispensable accessory to smart phones. A smart phone would be incomplete without one, especially considering the amount of time that is dedicated to capturing images on a daily basis. Now, a new device has been released, a mini wireless camera for iPhone and Android. This mini IP camera for iPhone is an inexpensive, perfectly functional wireless camera for iPhone and Android that allows you to capture video and stream it on your mobile device. This camera is portable and compact, enabling the user to take it anywhere. There are no wires required as it can be connected to your device using wireless functionality. It does not require an external network to be used. It can also be connected to PC.



The mini IP camera for iPhone makes capturing and streaming video directly to your mobile device so much easier. It has a built in microphone along with peer to peer communication. The charging time is only two hours and it has up to four hours of running time. The transmission distance is up to 100 meters in an open area and 30 meters in a normal area. It has a built in lithium battery and a USB charging socket. It can be easily charged on the go. The function of the camera is quite simple and only requires a few steps. It has point and click shooting for easy video capture. With the push of one button, you can automatically begin to record video. With the mini wireless camera for iPhone, you can record videos and delete them if you please. You can also use the mini wireless camera for iPhone to change the password on your computer. You just simply record video, then connect it to your computer or mobile device wirelessly, the stream the video. With the mini baby monitor for iPhone, you can choose to flip the video to be horizontal or vertical. You can also stream real time video with the camera.



The camera is available in a sleek and easy to handle round shape. It consists of two halves which can be pulled apart or pushed together. Newly bought, the unit comes with a charging cable and a user’s manual. It is a fairly minimalist device. You can place the camera in one place, then view the video from your mobile device or computer. One of its uses is as a mini baby monitor for iPhone. At this low price, this camera can’t be beat. It is a great accessory for mobile devices. It is a great way for capturing video as an alternative to the built in camera already on the mobile device. It works for iPhone and all Android devices, so it is very versatile. If you are looking for a portable mini camera, then this certainly is the one to get. This mini wireless camera is one the standout accessories for mobile devices.



