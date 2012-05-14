The World Wave and Tidal Market Report 2011-2015

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- New edition: The World Wave & Tidal Market Report by energy industry analysts Douglas-Westwood is now in its second edition. The report focuses on the current and future prospects, technologies and markets for the wave and tidal current stream sectors.



An emerging industry



The first commercial wave and tidal current stream projects are now appearing online and forecast expenditure for the 2011-2015 period is $1.2 billion. The sectors have been characterised by a large number of concept devices. An increasing number of these technologies have attracted investment and progressed to full-scale prototype testing and beyond. Key countries such as the UK have put into place greater financial support and site development legislation to help the first commercial projects progress. This emerging industry offers potential to investors seeking to build or expand their renewable portfolio, as well as supply chain companies looking for new markets.



In common with other reports of Douglas-Westwood’s acclaimed series, The World Wave & Tidal Market Report is aimed at executive readers. The report does not assume detailed technical knowledge of the subject.



Technology review



The World Wave & Tidal Market Report provides a comprehensive and fully illustrated review of different technological concepts and devices employed in both existing and future projects. The report provides analysis of the impact of current and new technologies on the industry and identifies the key players in the business.



Industry issues



With the sector still young, there are significant issues that must be addressed and overcome. The report analyses and assesses potential solutions to issues such as costs, installation, operations & maintenance and investment.



Key markets



Individual countries must have appropriate legislation and market mechanisms in place to allow development of wave and tidal projects. For each active country the report presents the market drivers, legislation, financial incentives and issues that aim to boost project development.



Unique market forecasts



Using the same in-depth modeling process that is adopted for other reports in this series, the report presents worldwide market forecasts for both sectors for the 2011-2015 period. Five years historic data is included for comparison.



Douglas-Westwood has been tracking the sector since 2000 and has an in-house database covering all projects worldwide, which this report draws directly from. Each proposed wave & tidal current stream project worldwide is assessed to model unique and detailed market information."



