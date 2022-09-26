London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2022 -- Seismic changes in the global economy are underway, driven by multiple factors, including demographic shifts, worsening climate change, supply chain disruption, and geopolitical tensions.



Technology adoption and innovation will explode through the rest of the decade as organizations, governments, and people adapt to these new realities. The world will look very different by 2030.



GlobalData Thematic Intelligence examines how technology will transform all aspects of life, from education, energy, healthcare, and entertainment to manufacturing, transport, financial services, and space in its Tech in 2030 report.



The world's population will reach 8.43 billion by 2030, with India overtaking China as the country with the largest population. The US, Indonesia, and Nigeria will make up the next three largest countries by population.



There will still be large economic disparity worldwide. The top five countries with the highest GDP per capita will be in Europe, while the bottom 20 will be in the Middle East and Africa.



World demographics will greatly influence the adoption of new technologies by 2030. For example, aging populations will require increased healthcare provision for the range of chronic illnesses associated with aging, while countries experiencing youth bulges will have a greater need for infant care and education.



GlobalData Thematic Intelligence covers 11 key industries in its Tech in 2030 report:

- The Future of Education

- The Future of Energy

- The Future of Entertainment

- The Future of Financial Services

- The Future of Food and Farming

- The Future of Healthcare

- The Future of Manufacturing

- The Future of Retail

- The Future of Space

- The Future of Transport

- The Future of Work



The Future of Education section highlights:

- The pandemic changed education forever by normalizing online learning. By 2030, traditional education will be replaced with new, edtech-based learning systems.

- The global edtech market will be worth $539 billion in 2030, up from $226 billion in 2022, driven by the growing global student population and improving global connectivity, which will expand remote learning. By 2030, the APAC region will be the largest regional edtech market in the world.

- Immersive technologies will increase learners' engagement, and the metaverse will be the education platform of the future.



The Future of Energy section highlights:

- Fossil fuels will remain in common use in 2030. However, mitigation strategies will be in full swing by 2030.

- Five key strategies and initiatives are vital to help industries that are slower to decarbonize, such as shipping, mining, and chemicals.

- Transition fuels, including natural gas and blue hydrogen, and emission mitigation strategies such as nature-based solutions and carbon capture will be part of energy companies' decarbonization efforts in 2030..



The Future of Entertainment section highlights:

- The metaverse will be the bedrock of the new-age video entertainment era by 2030.

- Entertainment will be more adaptive, personalized, and immersive.

- Wearable tech will use biometrics, such as hand-eye movements, body temperature, and heart rate, to allow consumers to move and react within a simulated environment. This will create a more personalized and immersive experience.



The Future of Financial Services highlights:

- The future of the bank is an invisible one. Banks will gradually reduce their branch networks as the adoption of banking digitally grows.

- Most European and some Asian countries will be functionally cashless by 2030.

- By 2030, Big Tech and leading payments providers will dominate the buy now pay later (BNPL) space.



The Future of Food and Farming section highlights:

- Eight technologies will drive the fourth agricultural revolution.

- The Internet of Things (IoT) will accelerate precision agriculture.

- Drones will be integral to farm operations.



The Future of Healthcare Section highlights:

- Europe will see the highest average increase in healthcare expenditure per capita, of 245% from 2020 to 2030.

- Future pandemics will prove a larger threat to global health than COVID-19.

- Technology will ease the burden of providing healthcare for aging populations.



The Future of Manufacturing section highlights:

- Technologies such as robotics, the metaverse, AI, Industrial Internet, and 3D printing will disrupt the entire manufacturing value chain.

- There will be increased political and competitive pressure to reshore, with companies focusing on digitalization and automation.

- Synthetic biology will be a key theme in manufacturing in 2030, fulfilling specialist niches for industry problems and helping manufacturers reach their ESG targets.



The Future of Retail section highlights:

- The 2030 retail landscape will be unrecognizable. Future winners in retail will prioritize customer experience, personalization and convenience, and advanced payment methods.

- Ambient commerce will become widespread.

- Companies will try to keep up with Generation Z and Generation Alpha lifestyles and preferences, including in the metaverse.



The Future of Space section highlights:

- Nation-states and private and public companies will collaborate across the emerging space economy.

- National security will be a more dominant use case of satellites, including low Earth orbit (LEOs) constellations.

- There will be a space infrastructure boom by 2030, and there will be a need for a space debris management industry.



The Future of Transport section highlights:

- Smart city technologies will be more prevalent and efficient, saving people time and money on their journeys.

- Flying taxis and urban air mobility will have their first scalable operations by 2030 but will be held back by regulation and public acceptance.

- Hyperloop and maglev trains will face hurdles until infrastructure is widespread.



The Future of Work section highlights:

- The four-day work week will be common practice driven by the competition for talent.

- Offices will move into the metaverse.

- Technology will displace certain tasks, and support many more, but will not be capable of replacing humans by 2030.



Learn more about how the future of education, energy, entertainment, financial services, food and farming, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, space, transport, and work will look in 2030 and download the Tech in 2030 reports.



