The World's First Global Reality Show Launches Kickstarter Campaign

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- The Global Ikon is the world's first reality show and English music creation platform, which is created to welcome people from around the world to create quality English music. It is a reality show with entries open to all genres, ages, and geographies, and it proudly promotes original music creation. To launch it worldwide, the show creators have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



"The Global Ikon project aims to ensure that participants from all over the world have equal opportunity to get discovered in front of a global audience, and kickstart their career in music." Said Ashish Manchanda, an Award-Winning music producer from New York, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to Ashish, this reality show will provide a platform to the aspiring talent to showcase their creativity to the world and gain recognition.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/ashishmanchanda/the-global-ikon and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 300,000, and the team of The Global Ikon is welcoming music fans, aspiring artists, and art lovers from around the world to make generous pledges and donations to this campaign. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About 'The Global Ikon'

The Global Ikon is the world's first global reality show that aims to promote the creation of quality English music by the artists of all genres, ages, and nationalities. The project is launched by an award-winning Indian-American music producer and sound engineer, Ashish Manchanda. Ashish is a Protégé of Michael Jackson's multi Grammy winning producer Bruce Swedien, and he has also worked on over 150 Bollywood films, TV shows viz. Coke Studio and MTV Unplugged.



Contact:



Contact Person: Ashish Manchanda

Company: Boon Castle Media And Entertainment LLC

City: New York

State: New York

Country: United States

Phone: 9177241298

Email: ashish.manchanda@booncastle.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ashishmanchanda/the-global-ikon