The World's First Plus Size Social Shopping Website Launches

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- CurvyMarket.com is the world’s first social shopping site exclusively for plus size fashion and lifestyle products. It was created by visionary Kenyeal Keon to give a currently underserviced population across the more traditional and well-known social shopping sites a home of their own. CurvyMarket.com connects it members to retailers that cater to the plus size woman, currently boasting over 300 retailers to start. Shoppers can buy almost everything shown in just a few clicks directly from the retailers’ website. Members can do much more than shop though; they can connect with each other, chat on product pages, organize their favorite brands and most importantly curate the website’s content.



“The plus size industry is a $21 billion dollar a year industry. A premium, universal and easy to use shopping destination is well overdue. Linking plus size consumers to plus size retailers worldwide in a new way is my passion and my business.” CurvyMarket.com Founder Kenyeal Keon



While CurvyMarket.com’s primary focus will be plus sized fashion, supplying all lifestyle needs for the plus size woman is a major goal of the site. Members can browse categories like accessories, shoes, plus bridal, plus maternity, beauty, media, accessibility items and custom plus size arts and crafts. There is also a unique one-page picture-based retailer directory that allows members to follow any brand on the site with one click.



“Our site is being dubbed the ‘Pinterest of plus size shopping’ by the community. Whether you are a plus size woman that’s craving variety and need help finding great products or you are brand/designer/artist that has products for the plus size woman but don’t know how to reach them, this is a must-use site. With thousands of fashion options at your fingertips we expect our members to find what speaks to them easily, like never before.” CurvyMarket.com Founder Kenyeal Keon



CurveryMarket.com’s beta launch will be on October 15th 2013. They already have gained pre-launch buzz within the plus size community and with major plus size industry influencers. They have over 1,400 email signups and over 6,000 anticipated users in fans, followers, and likes on their social media profiles. To access to CurvyMarket.com go to http://curvymarket.com today. You can also contact Kenyeal directly with any ideas and feedback to help the site grow into the pinnacle of plus size marketplaces.



VIDEO URL: https://vimeo.com/76569552



Contact:

Kenyeal Keon

kenyeal@curvymarket.com

+1 310.910.9143

PO BOX 59174

Los Angeles, CA 90059