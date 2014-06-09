The World's First Tie Protector Guards Against Unwanted Stains

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Have you ever accidentally dropped some food and stained your favorite tie right before an important business meeting? Or a wedding?



Except for buying a new tie, there’s really nothing you can do. Pablo San Roman of Hartsdale, N.Y., knows all about the inconvenience and embarrassment of these situations – and he’s doing something about it. San Roman has invented Tietop, the world’s first tie protector.



It’s compact, lightweight, disposable, biodegradable and easy to use.



All you do is place the tie in the opening of the applicator and slide the applicator to the top. Then attach the tab behind the tie knot and pull the casing down. The tie is protected against any stain of dripping food or liquid.



“When you're eating in a restaurant, or in the office,and the unexpected happens, it’s very annoying,” said San Roman. “With a stain on your tie, you look like a fool for the rest of the day. There’s been no solution for that type of problem – until now.”



It’s taken years of research and experimentation to produce the final prototype. “Tietop is the result of many hours of work, finding materials, sketches and designs to create a final product that met all our expectations,” San Roman said.



“There were 15 prototypes, trials with more than 10 different materials and many hours of hard labor. But the hard work has paid off. Today we can use that special tie without worry.”



Tietop is patented and ready to go to market. All San Roman needs is $7,500 for materials, manufacturing and marketing. To generate this start-up capital, he has launched an Indiegogo campaign, which can be viewed at www.indiegogo.com/projects/tietop-the-first-protector-for-your-tie



Those interested in supporting this project can make donations of any amount. Contributions of $15 and more are eligible for perks, such as T-shirts, Tietops and custom-designed versions of the product.



Tietops are available in six standard designs but can be personalized for wedding gifts, businesses and promotional give-aways.



“You can print logos, marketing slogans and advertising on it,” said San Roman. “You can offer it to clients as a new and useful product and advertise your business at the same time. Your clients can enjoy lunch without having to worry about stains on their ties.”



For further information, visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/tietop-the-first-protector-for-your-tie ; the Tietop website, www.tietopgroup.com/en ; or the Tietop Facebook page, www.facebook.com/pages/TieTop/178205888938345



San Roman can be reached directly at psanrom@tietopgroup.com



About TieTop

TieTop was invented thanks to the awareness and innovation from its creators, who saw the opportunity in the market for something non-existent and as useful as a tie protector.



We give an easy and fast solution to a problem presented daily. The product is born after observation and many experiments, and it’s made with biodegradable materials.



Contact Name: Tie Top Group USA

Company Name: Tie Top Group USA, LLC

Email Address: comercial@tietopgroup.com

Website URL: http://www.tietopgroup.com/en/

City: Seattle

State: WA

Zip Code: 98109

Country: USA

Phone Number: 888-984-6640