The World's Only Museum of Root Beer Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Baraboo, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- Museum of Root Beer is going to be the world's first and only museum of root beer that will celebrate a history of brewing root beer for centuries. Root beer is one of the most popular beverages in the world, and its marketing, bottling, and cultural impacts have a history of more than 130 years. Founded by root beer enthusiast, Reed Andrew, the museum is currently under development and Andrew has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and community support for this project.



"Located in Wisconsin, the Museum of Root Beer will feature more than 25 interesting, interactive, and educational exhibits," said Andrew, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "These exhibits will include special collections, a memorial wall of every commercial root beer ever, the historical ingredients of root beer, and much more," he added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/231041774/museum-of-root-beer-a-history-brewing-for-centuries and backers from around the world can become a part of this historic project by making generous pledges and donations. All funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will directly contribute to the development of this museum, and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US $7,400 with several perks, including tickets to the grand opening event, being offered as a reward. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Museum of Root Beer

