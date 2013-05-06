The World's RV Show Is Coming to Texas March 11th-16th

Alvarado, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- The #1 Motor Home Dealer in the World with 1 location is set to host The World's RV Show March 11th through March 16th. The show's inaugural event will feature LIVE streaming video demonstrations, RV walk-throughs, How To's, Question & Answer sessions and more from industry leaders. The show will feature representatives from at least 8 major RV manufacturers including: Coachmen, Entegra, Monaco RV, Dynamax, Sportscoach, Thor Motor Coach, Holiday Rambler, and Forest River Georgetown & Forest River Diesel Division.



"Why go to an RV show only to meet a salesman trying to sell you aged or distressed merchandise", said Donny O'Banion, Motor Home Specialist CEO. "At The World's RV Show you can see all the latest models, newest innovations and meet actual manufacturer's COOs, General Managers, Design Team Members, National Sales Managers, Chassis OEMs and more."



The show will feature over 250 new 2013 model units open, on display and ready for delivery. In addition, over 250 more units to view and choose from will be coming soon. In addition, expedited financing will be available during the 6 day show.



Admission, parking, dry camping, food and drinks will be FREE at the show.



"We understand that sometimes it is difficult to travel to RV shows", said O'Banion. "That is why we will be streaming the portions of the event LIVE, including product demonstrations, on the show's website: TheWorldsRVShow.com."



For a complete show schedule or to ask a question, visit http://www.theworldsrvshow.com



About Motor Home Specialist

Motor Home Specialist is family owned and operated and the #1 volume selling motor home dealer in the world with 1 location. They are located near the Dallas/Fort WorthMetroplex in Alvarado, Texas. In addition, MHSRV is the #1 volume selling motor home dealer in the world for Thor Motor Coach, Holiday Rambler, Monaco RV, Entegra Coach, Forest River Diesel, Sportscoach and Coachmen with 1 location. The RV dealership offers the largest and certainly the most diverse selection of new and pre-owned motor homes for sale featuring everything from a Class B to a Class B+, Class C, Super C, Class A gas, Diesel Pushers, Toy Haulers, and Luxury Prevost Bus Conversions spread out across 53+ acres with an additional 65 acres recently purchased and being made ready for development including an all-new 28,000 sq. ft. showroom to complement the more than 1/4 mile of covered frontage that currently highlights the facility.



Thousands of RV enthusiasts have traveled, not only, from every state in America but as far away as New Zealand and Great Britain to take advantage of Motor Home Specialist's everyday low prices and exceptional service.



Read some of the testimonials from thousands of previous MHSRV customers at http://www.mhsrv.com/happycustomers.asp



About MHSRV.com

