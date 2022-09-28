The Worshipful Company of Marketors Announces This Year's Charity Programme: The Marketors' Charity Grants 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2022 -- City of London, 27th September 2022 – Following last year's successful launch of its giving programme for charities, the Worshipful Company of Marketors has announced it is repeating the Marketors' Charity Grants this year. This programme, which is being financed by The Marketors' Trust, has been established to inspire and enable smaller charities to create marketing campaigns that will have a real impact in support of their cause, providing vital funding as well as professional marketing advice and support from the Marketors' Outreach team for the development and running of their campaigns.



The Grants programme is open to all independent UK charities with an annual income of between £10,000 to £200,000 who are registered with The Charity Commission for England and Wales and whose main charitable activities are focused on the UK. Applications close on 7 November 2022, with the winning charities set to be announced by the end of the year.



Dr Trevor Brignall, the Master Marketor, said: "The Grants Programme is such an opportunity for smaller charities to boost their marketing efforts and achieve wider publicity, particularly when it comes to fundraising and volunteer recruitment. This scheme is vital in helping these charities raise awareness of their activities and increase donations, which can help support and maintain their charitable efforts on a long-term basis."



Six charities will be selected to benefit from a total fund of £30,000, with two top grants of £10,000 and four grants of £2,500 to be allocated by the judging panel. Shortlisted charities will be invited to present their proposals directly to the judging panel, which will be chaired by the Chairman of The Marketors' Trust.



Phil Andrew, Chairman of the Trust, stated: "The panel will be looking for campaigns that show real imagination and passion. The successful charities will also have to convince us that their campaigns are likely to deliver successfully against their campaign objectives. No charity will be disadvantaged solely on the basis of its aims or objectives – we're looking for all-round commitment to good causes and social giving, with a strong marketing strategy to match."