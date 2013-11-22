The Worst Dilemma: Atlanta-Based Novel Explores Life's Three Tumultuous Facets: - Health, Wealth & Relationships

Duluth, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- While many believe that life’s formative years are spent living vicariously, frivolously and sometimes even dangerously, a compelling new novel by Muhammed Sokhna proves the reality for millions young people – a coming of age fraught with struggle.



Everything is exposed in ‘The Worst Dilemma’, a unique fusion of fact and fiction that has already given a many a vital insight into millennial youth.



Synopsis:



“Sometimes a man cannot fulfill what you need, especially a woman of your caliber Channie.”- Ashley Leslie



Chantrelle Hayfield isn’t exactly content with her life. Yes, she has the house in one of the most ravish country clubs in Georgia, the car that is paid off, and the tattoo parlors around the city of Atlanta that earned her financial independence. But, even at the tender age of 21, Chantrelle knew something was missing. That something was a significant other. Why flaunt about your material possessions if you have no one to share it with? This is the question Chantrelle ponders about on a daily basis, until her best friend, Ashley Leslie, decides to challenge her by taking their friendship to the next level.



Ashley Leslie has always been head over heels for Chantrelle. She’s smart, beautiful, and humble. What man, or woman, wouldn’t love her? It’s hard for Ashley to keep her feelings concealed from Chantrelle. After all, she was the first woman to ever lay in bed with her in college. It’s a feeling that Ashley yearns for again not because of the orgasmic stimulation. But, for the union that the two shared was something she couldn’t see herself living without. Ashley continues to press about elevating their relationship only to have Chantrelle avert from the situation, leaving Ashley feeling like an invaluable option.



Little does Ashley know, she is an option and her competition is Rasheed Goodmen, Chantrelle’s neighbor. Rasheed’s first encounter with Chantrelle wasn’t exactly welcoming, but it was something about her that made him cling onto her. She’s beautiful, athletic, and mysterious. How can Rasheed not be attracted to her, let alone not pursue her?



The two promising prospects pop into Chantrelle’s love life making her dig deeper inside the trenches of her feelings. Even though Ashley is capable of loving her in ways most men can’t comprehend, can she really be with a woman? To add more onto her plate, a new man has appeared in her life in pursuit for her. Will she choose to her best friend or open a new door with another man? She is undecided which leads her to a dilemma she can’t solve. But, she has to find an answer quick. Because the deeper she gets involve with the two, the probability of someone getting hurt increases. For her sake, she hopes it not…



As the author explains, his narrative explores the false promise of big city life.



“Millions of young people move to big cities such as Atlanta, Chicago and New York as a way of encapsulating opportunity. However, this doesn’t mean that everything presented to them is good. My story explores the darker side of trying to make it in life; the side many hide,” says Sokhna.



Continuing, “Even though the events depicted are fictional, readers will have a bold chance to relate to the problems young people face. The book is vivid and very real – complete with the sex that no good book should be without!”



For Sokhna, releasing a book is a dream come true.



“Writing is my passion and having a book published is something I never thought would happen. I’m an example that dreams can come true and I hope I can inspire others to chase what they’ve always wanted,” he adds.



With the book expected to be in high demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Worst Dilemma’, published by World Entanglement Publications LLC, is available now: http://amzn.to/1bFmqsW.



About Muhammed Sokhna

What can I say about myself? Well, I'm a young African American male who enjoys reading and writing Erotica, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy novels. What I enjoy doing are the simple things in life. That can be hanging with family and friends, helping others, and I can't forget about my future wife, who is my biggest fan.



But, my main hobby is writing. When I'm not glued to a computer screen, I'm glued to a notebook working on the fundamentals of the craft. Writing gave me purpose after I attempted suicide at the age of eighteen. I want my passion to be seen in my books so I can inspire someone to do whatever it is they want to do. Writing is my medium for showcasing my talent to the world.