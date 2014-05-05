'The Worthy Collection' Collaborates with Charity Organization 'Made in a Free World' for Fundraising Campaign

Jordan Mueller, ML -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- ‘The Worthy Collection’ and ‘Made In A Free World,’ have come together to support the children in India and fight against the problem of child labor. The campaign will be released on May1st and last till May 31st. This is an apparel fundraiser by ‘The Worthy Collection’ where $5 from every purchase made from the brand would be donated to charity.



When contacted, a spokesperson from ‘The Worthy Collection’ said, “We are supporting the cause of preventing child slavery by coming together with ‘Made In A Free World’ whose aim is to support children and let them live a happy life.” He further added, “Our aim is to make a movement all through the world with the help of our charity-influenced apparel. Our collection is prepared with a business model that supports charity.”



According to a recent report, around 20,000 children work in Jharkhand's (a state in India) mica mines each year. Mica is the most common ingredient in cosmetics and 60 percent of same as mined in India using child labor is exported to the countries across the globe. Child labor and slavery has illegally become an integral part of the cosmetic business, which generates around $426 billion yearly. The aim of MIAFW is to get these children free and help them to go to schools. The charity organization is a partner of ‘Bachpan Bachao Andolan’ (Save Childhood Movement) that carries out the program for all children to enroll in schools. MIAFW creates new and innovative campaigns to get slavery out of the system.



‘The Worthy Collection’ offers great style, boutique design and graphic delivery on their cloths. In addition to being fashionable, people are able to give back to the society. The company partners with twelve different charity organizations each year and launches a unique campaign to raise funds for causes.



About ‘The Worthy Collection’

The Worthy Collection is a fashion wear line in New York that provides charity-influenced apparel line. For more information, please visit https://worthycollection.org/



Contact Information:

Contact Person: Jordan Mueller

Contact Number: 917-453-0597

Email: marketing@worthycollection.org

Website: www.worthycollection.org

Address: 236 West 26th Street, Suite 303, New York, NY 10001