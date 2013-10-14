The Write Stuff VT Announces New Website, New Services

Burlington, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Jodi Lawaich, owner and Head Writer of The Write Stuff VT, announces the debut of the company’s new website and new service offerings.



“We are excited to be able to offer streamlined business writing services through our website,” states Lawaich.



The Write Stuff specializes in writing articles , blogs , press releases and web video scripts . The new service offerings include ebook writing, book ghostwriting and self-publishing packages , in addition to the copyediting and copywriting services.



“Our new website and services give us the chance to offer clients affordable article, blog and press release packages that are unique, original, well-written, SEO-based content, as well as opening the door to those who wish to self-publish,” states Lawaich.



About The Write Stuff VT

Founded in November 2011, The Write Stuff is a New England-based writing services company with twenty years of Marketing and Communications behind it. With a hand-picked team of US-based, college-educated writers and editors, The Write Stuff provides businesses with original and unique SEO-based blogs, articles, press releases, video scripts and ebooks needed to engage and grow their online presence. You can reach The Write Stuff at www.thewritestuffvt.com



Contact:

Jodi Lawaich

Jodi@thewritestuffvt.com

617.448.5791