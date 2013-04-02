The X-Factor's Daryl Black Kick-Starts Debut Album Release This Summer

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Daryl Black won over the audience and judges of The X Factor Season 2, jumping out of the TV screen with his magnetic personality and high-energy approach, exposing his unique sound to a really vast audience.



Daryl Black, as seen on The X Factor, is a talented singer/songwriter who strives to deliver an eclectic and infectious blend of jazz, pop, rock and soul. Influenced by the likes of Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Sting, Elton John and Nat King Cole, Daryl managed to get the best out of his influences and morph the mix into his own, unique style, writing songs "about real life experiences, with big hooks and great music".



Daryl is currently working on a full-length album of American Classics as well as original songs, sourcing the funds to make this release possible via Kick Starter. Support Daryl and find out more on the official campaign page!



http://kck.st/Xo3GO9



Media Contact:

Chapter Two Productions

Chaptertwoproductions@gmail.com

Los Angeles, California

http://darylblack.com