The Youngest Senator in the State of Connecticut Co-Sponsors a Bill on Age Discrimination

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Twenty-five percent of Connecticut's workforce is at least 55 years of age and the 65 and older population is expected to outnumber the 18 and under population by the years 2035. As a result, Senator Haskell, at age 22, has co-sponsored a bill on age discrimination which is strongly supported by AARP. The legislation prohibits employers from asking an applicant applying for any position information regarding their age, date of birth, or graduation date unless the information is relevant to a specific qualification for an occupation.



Protections against age discrimination for adults 40 years of age or older were first signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1967. However, these protections were whittled away by a Supreme Court Ruling in 2009 which made it more difficult for workers to sue businesses for age discrimination if they felt they were being forced out of a job or denied a work opportunity.



AARP found that 60 percent of older workers saw or experienced age discrimination in their own workplace in 2018, and 75 percent of those individuals found it as an obstacle to finding a new job. At the same time, almost a third of U.S. households headed by someone over the age of 55 have no retirement savings or pension, meaning they will need to rely on Social Security or continue working.



How will this bill impact older adults in the workforce? It ensures that during the paper submission interview process the person will not be denied an interview based on his or her age. This allows them the opportunity to advocate for themselves during an in-person interview and present attributes that an employer may not be able to learn from a resume.



Senator Haskell is looking forward to building support for this bill on both sides of the aisle. He recognizes that people of all ages bring valuable perspectives to Connecticut's workforce, and no one should be denied an interview because of their age. Senator Haskell's age and enthusiasm attracted attention from the Washington Post, the New York Times and Time magazine when he was running for his Senate seat.



We are thrilled to have Senator Haskell as a guest on Voices for Elder Care Advocacy to learn more about this bill and discuss the issues surrounding age discrimination faced by so many of our elder citizens.



About Phyllis Ayman, MS/SLP, CDP, CADDCT and Rubina Chaudhary, BSc, MBA:



Phyllis Ayman, host of Voices for Eldercare Advocacy, is a speech language pathologist, certified dementia practitioner, trainer, and best-selling author who has been dedicated to improved quality of life and quality of care for residents in the over 40 skilled nursing facilities in which she's worked. She's known for her communication skills, empathy unwavering high standards of care, and is passionate about our attitudes towards and treatment of our elder citizens and meeting the needs of our culturally diverse senior population. She understands the root causes faced by nursing home residents and empowers families, providing valuable information so they can more effectively advocates for quality care for their loved ones which is ultimately our future selves.



Phyllis is a speaker, trainer, radio personality and TV host as well as a board member of the Massachusetts Advocates for Nursing Home Reform and advisor to Olive Community Services based in Los Angeles, California.



Rubina Chaudhary's passion for elder care stems from her personal experience as an only child living more than 1,000 miles away from her aging parents, both of whom are now 91 years of age. This experience led to the founding of OLIVE Community services, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization providing culturally appropriate supportive services to seniors, their families and the community. Rubina is an entrepreneur providing engineering management consulting services for infrastructure projects through her company MARRS Services, Inc.



