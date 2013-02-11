The Youth Culture Report Aims at Guiding the Youths Towards Goodwill Through Their Latest App

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- The Youth Culture Report, a news organization that provides the latest news on youth culture, has recently launched its app for iPod, iPhone, iPad and Android devices. The organization stated that the app was launched to keep the youths keep in touch with the latest trends and guide them towards goodwill. The organization has been commended by many for its innovative efforts in evangelizing the youths and helping them deal with personal adversity.



The Youth Culture Report’s popularity has been increasing ever since its launch mainly due to its helpful published content. The news organization stated that they want to personally understand what the current trends are amongst the youths and offer advice through their perspective. The Youth Culture Report which is a ministry of Vision 2 Hear also provides educational articles to help the teens understand the importance of education. The organization stated that their priority is to help make youths create a bright future for themselves and that their news organization is a channel to create the awareness of Christ and goodness. Renowned author Dave Veerman stated, “Here’s a great youth ministry and preaching resource.”



Vision 2 Hear is a non-profit organization that has been involved in many services for improving the livelihoods of children around the world. Their constant work in Africa and Central America has entitled them as an active organization that is spreading kindness amongst all nations and evangelizing the youths helping them see the good in the world. Vision 2 Hear also has many sign language ministries in the U.S. and is constantly involved in holding seminars and spiritual events.



Mike Liebler, the founder and the president of The Youth Culture Report stated, “My goal is to report on education, entertainment, trends, research and youth ministry to inform youth workers and parents. I want to save you time and work by bringing the latest news, a snap shot of today’s youth culture. I hope you can be equipped to understand youth and make bridges for the advancement of the Gospel.”



The Youth Culture Report website has been divided into many categories to help their visitors scan through preferred sections. The Youth Ministry also publishes periodic articles on difficulties faced by many youths and directs the teens towards much brighter actions that will shape up their future. The news organization also helps the youths discuss various events and share their thoughts on the actions that must be taken to improve the society. The Youth Culture Report is quickly becoming a destination for many youths to socialize and offer support to one another. The new app will spread this goodwill effort to more youths and will allow the visitors to stay updated on the go.



About The Youth Culture Report

