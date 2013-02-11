The Youth Culture Report Now Offers Free App for iPhone, iPad and Android Devices

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- The Youth Culture Report, a news organization that is dedicated in providing daily news on youth culture, is now offering its App for iOS and Android devices. The organization’s purpose is to share the latest trends, news, videos, educational material and entertaining articles which will personify high spirit and goodness amongst teens. The Youth Culture Report is a ministry of Vision 2 Hear which is a non-profit organization involved in many social services for youths around the world.



The free app is available on The Youth Culture Report’s website and was introduced to keep youths and parents up to date on various latest activities amongst youths. The free app for iPod, iPhone and iPad is made available through iTunes and the app for the Android Devices is downloadable through Google store. The organization stated that with their recent success it was ideal for them to introduce the app so that the youths can interact and view the site on the go. Austin McCann the director of student ministries at Christ Community Chapel-Stow Campus stated, "This is an app every student pastor needs to have on their iPhone." The Youth Culture Report has gotten great feedback for its informative articles and for its efforts in guiding the youths towards becoming better human beings. The site is divided into categories – latest news, video, education, media/entertainment, trends/studies and youth ministry – to help the visitors quickly browse to relevant material. Furthermore, a newsletter subscription is also offered to receive e-mails for any updates and events.



The founder and president of The Youth Culture Report, Mike Liebler stated that the goal of the news organization is to report on education, entertainment, trends, research and youth ministry to inform youth workers and parents. He further added that the hope is to equip parents to understand youth and make bridges for the advancement of the Gospel.



Vision 2 Hear is quickly becoming one of the most active non-profit organizations. They have worked in many parts of the world such as Benin, Nigeria, El Salvador and Central America. Their focus is to improve the livelihoods of children and youths, and evangelize the students through media and art forms. Fund raising, preaching, organizing seminars and holding spiritual events are very common forms of service of Vision 2 Hear.



The Youth Ministry often publishes articles on The Youth Culture Report on spirituality and well-being. Information on how to deal with personal life difficulties are often discussed, and real life traumatic events are also boldly analyzed with possible solutions. The organization has gained praise by many for its dedication towards helping the youth, Youth Ministry leader Doug Fields stated, “The Youth Culture Report is an invaluable resource for anyone who works with students. I highly recommend the site.”



The news organization informed that they will continue to share events and latest news on youth culture, and hope to reach more souls to spread love and goodness.



About The Youth Culture Report

About The Youth Culture Report

The Youth Culture Report's online platform can be found at http://theyouthculturereport.com/.



