Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- To raise $250,000 the Zambia Foundation based in Los Angeles, California has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo. In hopes of raising funds to support children and women affected by HIV/Aids and domestic violence in Zambia the foundation seeks to serve the South Central African country by bringing aid to the people who need it the most. “The life expectancy in Zambia is a mere 43 years of age.” said Atul Gupta, Founder of The Zambia Foundation. “The statistics for this country are dire. We need to create awareness and support on a global level.”



While traditional customs in Zambia make it hard to fight domestic abuse Gupta is confident that change can be made “one Zambian at a time.” The foundation’s mission is to support various outreaches and education for children affected by HIV/Aids as well as women suffering at the hands of significant others. “Simply put, we need money to start this very meaningful and personal work.” added Gupta.



Initially the funds provided by the crowdfunding project will support a fact finding mission to identify areas that are in need of the most help. Funds will also help “seed” the foundation at it builds relationships in Zambia to help facilitate support to residents. A designated ten percent of the monies raised will defray the costs of pursing necessary information and integral relationships in Zambia while fifty percent is slated to go to the foundation itself.



Crowdfunding perks include inclusion as either an “Angel Helper” or a “Benefactor Angel” on the foundation’s various marketing materials, postings and photo journals. For a $10,000 donation the donor will receive an invitation to accompany Gupta on a ten day journey to Zambia’s rural areas.



