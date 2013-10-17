The Zeder Team Announces New Coral Gables Listing - 13060 Deva Street

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- The Zeder Team, a realty group specializing in Coral Gables Real Estate, has put on the market a new listing at 13060 Deva Street, located in the prestigious gated community of Gables by the Sea. The property is one of the newest listings in the city.



The property was first constructed in 1977, thus retaining classical and unique architectural features that are much sought-after in the market. Situated on an expansive 13,166 square foot lot, the home offers four bedrooms and three bedrooms in a living area of 3,115 square feet with a pool and patio with water views.



13060 Deva Street’s floor plan maximizes space while facilitating natural lighting, providing an atmosphere that is bright, warm, and airy. Among its many amenities are a formal living and dining room, a family room that opens to the outdoor area, and a white kitchen that overlooks the back patio. The tropical yard includes a pool and lush landscaping.



About The Coral Gables

The Coral Gables subdivision, Gables By the Sea, is an affluent waterfront community that extends into Biscayne Bay and is intersected by a series of waterways. Subsequently, its residents enjoy peerless access to the bay’s waters, and despite its seclusion, the neighborhood offers good access to numerous other attractions and communities.



As a result of its luxurious features and location, the property has been offered for $973,800. The Zeder Team focuses on luxury homes throughout Miami-Dade County, and has consistently being ranked as one of the region’s leading real estate groups.