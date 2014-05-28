The Zeder Team Features High-End Pinecrest Estate at Reduced Price - 6835 SW 101 Street

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The Zeder Team, a prominent South Florida real estate group, is featuring one of their million-dollar listings located on 6835 SW 101 Street, in the Village of Pinecrest.



Built in 2003, the custom-designed home features a handcrafted and modern adaptation of a Plantation estate. It is situated on a 40,336 square feet lot– among the largest of any residence in its subdivision – and is surrounded by lush landscaping and an iron gate, offering considerable privacy and tranquility.



The residence has an interior living space of 9,193 square feet that includes 7 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. In addition to its grand size, it is notable for offering a rich variety of luxurious features and amenities.



The home’s stately entrance, which displays dental crown molding and a natural grass wall covering, opens into a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, all-wood French doors, and a fireplace.



The dining room features rare rainforest marble and an African Petul backsplash, complemented by 2,000-bottle wine cellar. The home’s gourmet kitchen includes Hector and Hector flush cabinets, brand-name appliances, wine refrigerator, and a waterworks backsplash. The adjacent family room has a 21-feet high ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, and tumbled marble flooring.



Other interior features include a family theater room with a Crestron entertainment system, a master bedroom with built-ins and Mahogany closets, and a dedicated children’s wing with a computer study area and built-in game station. The backyard includes a basketball court, large pool and waterfall, outdoor summer kitchen, and gazebo.



The property is located on a quiet tree-lined street in the Village of Pinecrest, a serene and tranquil community that was ranked in 2011 by the South Florida Business Journal as one of the ten best places in Florida for quality of life.



Previously offered for $3,450,000, the home recently underwent a major price reduction to $3,195,000 – a full $255,000 less than the original price. In light of its exceptional qualities and features, 6835 SW 101 Street is likely to be highly sought after.



About The Zeder Team

The Zeder Team is an award-winning real estate group known for specializing in luxury residential real estate throughout Miami-Dade County.