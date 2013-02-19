The Zumba Clan Opens New Zumba Classes at the Refurbished Greenford Hall

Greenford, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Zumba is the kind of fitness workout that is so popular at the moment that nearly every town has some kind of Zumba offering at present.



A workout that is fun as well as effective is appealing in many ways and can combat all kinds of objections people often have to exercise. Zumba aims to provide workouts in a party like atmosphere that is welcoming to everyone.



The latest new Zumba class to open in Ealing is by The Zumba Clan. The classes are run by a professional dancer who brings a multitude of dance moves into Ealing each week.



With classes just opened at Greenford Hall and more planned for the future, they aim to help as many people to get fit as possible in the local area. Zumba is the perfect kind of activity for improving fitness or for losing weight. An hour of Zumba is a great way to burn more than a few calories.



The Zumba Clan devises workouts that are diverse to an array of International, Latin and Brazilian music. No two songs are the same and focus on different parts of the body. So one second you may be doing a hip-hop step and the next second a salsa step.



The classes are welcoming regardless of whether a participant has previous dance experience or hasn't exercised for years. It offers a positive and encouraging environment to get fit in.



For more information on the classes offered by The Zumba Clan visit http://www.zumbaclan.com to see the classes on offer and when and where they take place.



About The Zumba Clan

The Zumba Clan offer exciting and simulating Zumba classes in Ealing and London in an encouraging environment full of Latin, Brazilian and International Music.



CONTACT INFORMATION:

The Zumba Clan

info@zumbaclan.com

http://www.zumbaclan.com/