The Cubbie Isn't Anything New, but It Looks to Be the Most Versatile Box on the Planet

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- As the population grows and we begin to produce more and more things, whether they’re material or necessary, humanity will need better and more versatile ways to store it all and keep it organized.



The Cubbie is starting in the present for the time being though. It’s basically a box that’s used to organize whatever anyone may want to organize. But this box has a cool, nifty little feature that makes it the most versatile box on the planet.



The 3.75" x 3.25” box, which comes in a quad configuration, is able to connect to other Cubbies and basically form into any configuration possible. They’re also designed to perfectly house a rolled tie, but can be filled with anything anyone may desire.



This also makes The Cubbie a great decoration tool as someone could put different colored objects inside the boxes to create some sort of design from a distance (As the creator has done in the example photos on the Kickstarter page).



The Cubbie works great in closets, dorms, bathroom, hallways, and practically anywhere you may want a very elegant way to store things, or an original and innovative way to decorate.



All in all, The Cubbie is showing great promise on being the world’s most versatile box with its simplicity and affordability, as well as potential uses and helpful abilities. Furthermore, its compact design could offer a way to accommodate for the accumulation of things the future may bring.



To read more about The Cubbie, visit the official Kickstarter here: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/607883465/the-cubbie-think-inside-the-box



