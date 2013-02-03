TheArtOfCalligraphy.com Defines the Various Aspects of This Ancient Art Form

Arta, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2013 -- Calligraphy remains popular today and yet its origins may be traced to cave drawings created thousands of years ago. The word calligraphy actually comes from two Greek words which mean writing or drawing and artistic beauty although calligraphy doesn't have to be a thing of beauty as long as it communicates well and is expressively appropriate. Over the years, this method of writing has become an art form that many wish to try their hand at, according to Nadja Van Ghelue of TheArtOfCalligraphy.com.



"Japanese calligraphy requires that one continue to train until reason and feeling are no longer separated. The mind and body must become one," Nadja Van Ghelue goes on to say. "When this occurs, life flows into the artist's brush creating vivid movement in each brush stroke. These brush strokes reveal the universal life force known as Ki. The artist converses with him or herself when practicing calligraphy as the mind becomes pure and calm. The artist's inner silent space emerges and intuitive force is released."



Seal script offers a special appeal to artists interested in the ancient form of Chinese and Japanese calligraphy. Seal script may be compared to sitting meditation with a specific focus of the mind while cursive script appears to be meditation in action. "Only a few movements of the brush are needed to create calligraphic strokes, but these strokes still convey life by embodying the interplay of rest and motion that occurs continuously. "When motion and rest are combined in this manner, you are creating seal script," Nadja Van Ghelue explains.



Rice paper gives the artist the opportunity to express him or herself fully. When selecting rice paper, the artist must determine which rice paper is best. Sized rice paper absorbs less as an alum solution is used to coat the paper, giving it a close and dry texture. Sized rice paper is the best choice for detailed, more delicate painting. Unsized rice paper is absorbent and offers a soft texture which is slightly coarse. Experienced artists often choose this raw rice paper as it allows for fast and bold brush strokes. Raw rice paper requires fast brush movements, high moisture control and experienced brush handling. "The choice of paper can make the difference between a work of art and a practice piece," Nadja Van Ghelue goes on to say.



"When creating art, all factors must be considered and calligraphy is no different. From the paper used to the technique employed, all play a role in how the overall piece turns out. As calligraphy comes from the heart, the artist must ensure that all aspects of the piece work together to convey the desired expression and that is what TheArtOfCalligraphy.com aims to show," Nadja Van Ghelue declares.



About TheArtOfCalligraphy.com

TheArtOfCalligraphy is the creation of Nadja Van Ghelue who has been studying Zen calligraphy for the past twenty years. When Nadja Van Ghelue began her journey, she was captivated by the characters and their expressiveness which led her to study the work of the old masters of Japanese and Chinese calligraphy. She worked with artists who showed her how to write from the heart, to reach for the infinite through the finite. Upon furthering her studies, Nadja Van Ghelue also embraced sumi painting and began creating her own pictorial language based on her calligraphic experience which can also be seen in her pairing art works at her art gallery web site.