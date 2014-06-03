Fast Market Research recommends "Theatre and Music Production in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Saudi theatre and music production market grows 48% over 2007-2012 to SR394 million, underpinned by high Internet usage by Saudis to listen to local artists' music. Local industry heavily constrained due to negative attitudes of conservative Saudis to various forms of entertainment. Profits rise 79% over review period to SR139 million in 2012, profitability expands six percentage points to 38%. Industry characterised by moderate degree of concentration, as eight largest companies capture 44% of industry's turnover in 2012. Industry expected to grow 49% over 2013-2018 forecast period, reaching SR547 million in the latter year.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Theatre and Music Production in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 9214. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Theatre and Music Production in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 9214 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Artistic, Literary Creation and Interpretation, Other Activities Related to Art.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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