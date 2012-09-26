'Theatre Buddies' Raises the Curtain on a Cultural Alternative to the 'First Date'

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- The traditional first date has become steeped with irony; an expensive meal with a side-serving of uncomfortable conversation. However, thanks to a new concept that’s rolling out around the world, the stereotypical first-date could be breaking a leg well into the future.



Theatre Buddies has a simple goal – to allow like-minded singles to enjoy a rich cultural experience as their first meeting. It bucks every trend of the traditional first-date; a welcomed thought for the millions of singles who dread the over-table encounter.



“The theatre is the perfect first date setting” says Michael Gordon, Founder of Theatre Buddies.



He continues, “Not only does it offer a cultural foray – but it allows two people to spend time together with no pressure or expectations, provides a public meeting and creates the ultimate post-show conversation topics. Goodbye to mortifying chat!”



It’s free to join the Web site and conduct an initial search. With every member sharing the theatre passion, instant common-ground is formed with every couple that make contact.



“Most dating Web sites connect people on one similarity – the fact they are both members of a dating site. However, what we are doing is to create companionships that begin with a love of the theatre. This produces instant rapport and greatly increases the safety and enjoyment of the first meet,” Gordon adds.



Thousands of people are already signing up around the world. Due to the site’s initial popularity, Gordon has big plans for the future.



“We’re already undergoing a global expansion, with more countries in the pipeline. We also plan a host of exciting competitions and perks. There are plenty of encores to come!” Gordon concludes.



To check out the Theatre Buddies Web site for your country, select the appropriate link from below:



About Theatre Buddies

Theatre Buddies is a global initiative to change the face of dating sites, forever. Centred on theatre culture, the site offers singles an opportunity to enjoy a rich cultural experience during a first date that may actually work! The site was created in Sydney, Australia.