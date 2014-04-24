Get Incredible Theatre Lightning Equipment at TLS Productions for Traditional and Modern Stages

Welshpool, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- TLS Productions offers an incredible range of theatre lightning equipment for traditional and modern stages. Their theatrical lighting inventory includes lighting fixtures that are specially designed to meet the demands of both kinds of stages. The equipment they offer is of premium quality with the highly advanced data projectors. Their technicians assure to leave a lasting impression with their appropriate lightning advice, support, service and professional touch.



What is offered by them? The company presents a huge stock of lightning range including Profiles, Fresnel, Cyc lights, Flood lights, Dimmers, Hazer, and many others. They give their best to exceed expectations through dedication towards professional service and creativity in the field of audio, lighting, staging, visual equipment and event production.



What is unique about them? Additionally, their PA System Hire and Hire services are of top notch quality and offer them at affordable prices. They sell and hire a professional range of sound systems that will provide the clarity and definition to be set on special events.



Besides this, a spokesperson from TLS Productions mentions, “From small vocal public address systems, DJ rigs through to stadium concert sound systems, TLS Productions has the quality audio equipment and experienced technicians and operators to deliver outstanding results for any audio reinforcement application. We have become a reputable name in PA system Hire and sound hire services all over Australia.”



The company specializes in professional LED lighting and lighting control solutions for architecture and entertainment. Also, with their worldwide network of suppliers, they offer the superior level of equipment, design, installation and support services.



About TLS Productions

TLS Productions is a privately owned event production company based in Perth, Western Australia. Established in 2001, TLS Productions (formerly True Light and Sound) has developed an extensive and ever-growing inventory of professional lighting and audio-visual equipment and an enviable reputation for quality service. They believe in the concept of 'convergence'; that an event is not simply a schedule of audio, lighting, visual effects and talent, but rather a cohesive and orchestrated experience that provides maximum impact, on time and to budget.



For more information, please visit- http://tlswa.com.au/