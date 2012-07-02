TheBestBeach.net Announces Ultimate Guide to Beaches Around the World

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Even though the site only launched a year ago, TheBestBeach.net is already becoming a dominant authority read in over 12 countries. In fact, the site’s recent boom has earned it a nomination for the 2012 SkinnyScoop Top 24 Travel Blog, with voting still open.



The site boasts a myriad of resources to help people find the best beach.These include global beach guides, detailed destination guides, beach amenity listings, a run-down of the top 10 beaches of 2011, articles on beach activities such as surfing, the best beach guide to paddle boarding and even an exclusive beach lover gift guide.



TheBestBeach.net is the pride and joy of Lisa Dworkin, who holds a deep passion for beaches and has spent the last year sharing her inside information with others.



From the picturesque beaches of the Eastern Seaboard to tropical delights including Hawaii and the Caribbean, TheBestBeach.net offers an invaluable insight into where to go, what to do and how to maximize any visit to dozens of coastal hot spots around the world.



In fact, Dworkin has devised her own rigorous beach checklist, personally used to grade and rate every beach featured on the website.



“My standards are very high. I check both the sand and the water for everything from the level of garbage and natural debris right through to the availability of parking, restrooms, activities and food” Dworkin explains.



She continues, “Everything is designed to offer a frankly honest insight into each beach, allowing people to visit the cleanest, safest and best equipped patches of paradise.”



One of the site’s most acclaimed features is its visual guide to Oahu's Hotels in Hawaii. The list, compiled by Dworkin herself, offers information on Oahu hotels including pricing, amenities other important criteria. Thousands are turning to the guide to source the best hotel for their budget and taste, whether they are seeking a budget getaway or a five-star elite experience.



Those who prefer to travel out of season will enjoy dedicated ‘Off Season’ guides, allowing travellers to ensure that they are getting all of the amenities they expect during the quiet months.



“Thebestbeach.net is a lifelong dream realized for me. I hope you’ll join me on this journey in order to discover YOUR best beaches”, Dworkin adds.



Content is frequently added to the site. Users can also to catch up on the latest information via Twitter and Facebook.



As the Summer season kicks into full swing, TheBestBeach.net is poised to be the ultimate resource for an exotic and stress-free adventure.



To check out the website, read their beach reviews and start planning the ultimate day out or vacation, please visit: http://www.thebestbeach.net



About TheBestBeach.net

Founded and authored by beach-addict Lisa Dworkin, TheBestBeach.net offers an informative and honest insight into beaches around the world. Placing a focus on cleanliness, amenities and even suitability for children and pets, the site is trusted by thousands of beachgoers around the world.



New content is frequently added by Dworkin herself.