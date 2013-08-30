TheBestCatLitterBox.com Aims to Be World's Number One Cat Litter Box Comparison Website

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Choosing the right litter box for a cat is incredibly important. A bad litter box is difficult to clean, smelly, and annoying for the cat to use. A good litter box limits the amount of owner cleaning and encourages the cat to be as neat, tidy and discrete as possible.



At TheBestCatLitterBox.com, visitors can learn how to distinguish between good and bad cat litter boxes. TheBestCatLitterBox.com features detailed reviews and comparisons between some of the most popular litter boxes available to cat owners today.



While new cat owners may think that all litter boxes are made equally, that’s simply not true. Today, there are a number of self-cleaning litter boxes and automatic litter boxes available at affordable prices. An automatic cat litter box significantly reduces the amount of owner maintenance required while also limiting the smell of the litter box.



TheBestCatLitterBox.com is designed to be as easy as possible to use. At the website’s homepage, visitors will find a comparison chart that lists the length, width, height, price, and customer rating of a number of different litter boxes. Website visitors can click on each of these categories to find the top-ranked product.



A spokesperson for TheBestCatLitterBox.com explains how customer ratings were assigned to each cat litter box:



“The goal of our site is to connect cat owners with the best cat litter box for their needs. To do that, we’ve looked at reviews from across the internet from real cat owners. All of these reviews are incorporated into our final customer rating.”



Shoppers can sort through cat litter boxes based on the customer rating number, price, and other important qualities. Once ready to learn more about a particular litter box, shoppers can click on each listing to visit the Amazon.com product page for that item, which includes ordering information and reviews from other customers.



TheBestCatLitterBox.com acknowledges that not everybody is a cat litter box expert, which is why the website also describes how to shop for different cat litter boxes. First time cat owners may be surprised at the number of different litter boxes available, including:



- Automatic self-cleaning litter boxes

- Open top litter boxes

- Hooded litter boxes

- Top entry litter boxes

- Disposable litter boxes

- Cat litter box furniture



All of these litter boxes have their unique pros and cons. Those interested in learning more about finding the perfect litter box for their cat can visit TheBestCatLitterBox.com today for more information.



About TheBestCatLitterBox.com

TheBestCatLitterBox.com is a cat litter box shopping and comparison website devoted to helping cat owners find the perfect litter box for their needs. The website features comparison charts and detailed reviews of a number of popular self-cleaning litter boxes and traditional litter boxes. For more information, please visit: http://www.thebestcatlitterbox.com