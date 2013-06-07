TheBestDogTreat.com Releases Guide to Finding the World's Best Dog Treat

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Dog treats may seem like a simple reward given to the dog after it does something good. But to dogs, a dog treat represents so much more than that. It’s a sign of the owner showing affection, and it’s a reward for hard work. Today, smart dog owners know how to use dog treats to train their dog while instilling lessons of self-control.



At TheBestDogTreat.com, visitors will learn how to find the best dog treats. The website is designed to as an informational resource for dog owners seeking to learn more about dog treats and how to use them to train a pet.



On the homepage of the site, visitors can read an outline of what goes into a good dog treat. Specifically, the website recommends spending a little extra money on ‘all-natural’ dog treats as opposed to saving money on dog treats filled with chemicals and junk ingredients.



As a spokesperson for TheBestDogTreat.com explains, dog treats come in all shapes and sizes, and dog owners will want to choose a treat that is unique to their dog:



“The dog treat industry has really expanded over the last few years. Not long ago, Milk Bones were the only dog treats to be found. Today, there are vegetarian treats, dental dog treats, all-natural meat treats, and all sorts of other types of treats. Some treats are designed to be chewed and eaten right away, while others can take hours to chew threw. The goal of our website is to show dog owners how to choose the right treat for their dog.”



But TheBestDogTreat.com is about more than just telling visitors how to find the best dog treat. The website also explains how to use dog treats to train any dog. Dog treats are an essential training tool and are even used by law enforcement officers when training tactical police dogs. One dog treat, in the right hands, can turn a disobedient dog into an obedient dog in just a few hours:



“Many dog owners don’t realize how powerful a treat can be when it comes to training a dog. We might see the treat as just a simple snack, but the dog sees it as a valuable reward that can only be earned after completing what the owner wants.”



Of course, giving a dog too many treats isn’t a good thing either, which is why TheBestDogTreat.com features a dog treat guide called, “Don’t Let Your Dog Get Fat!”. In that guide, the writer explains how to keep dogs well-fed without overfeeding them.



About TheBestDogTreat.com

TheBestDogTreat.com is a dog treat information website that recently released a guide to finding the world’s best dog treat – or even making a good dog treat at home. The website also explains how to use dog treats for training and how to avoid giving a dog too many treats. For more information, please visit: http://www.thebestdogtreat.com