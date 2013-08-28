TheBestVideoBabyMonitors.com Announces Picks for World's Best Video Baby Monitors

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Just a few years ago, new parents had to rely on audio baby monitors to monitor their baby’s sleeping habits. Today, modern technology has made audio baby monitors a thing of the past for many new parents. Now, parents can monitor their baby’s sleeping habits visually thanks to affordably priced video baby monitors.



When it comes to shopping online for video baby monitors, TheBestVideoBabyMonitors.com wants to be known as the best source for non-biased shopping information on a wide variety of brands. At TheBestVideoBabyMonitors.com, visitors will find detailed reviews of some of the most popular baby monitors available online today. The website features everything from high-tech security camera-style devices to baby monitor apps for the iPhone and iPad.



The TheBestVideoBabyMonitors.com homepage is built to make the shopping process as simple as possible. On the homepage, visitors will find a comparison chart that lists all the most popular video baby monitor brands along with their important qualities and features. Baby monitors can be compared using their price, size, or frequency range. Visitors can click on any product to read detailed video baby monitor reviews.



In terms of price, the baby monitors listed on TheBestVideoBabyMonitors.com have three different price ranges:



-Under $100

-Between $100 and $200

-Over $200



As a spokesperson for the Best Video Baby Monitor website explains, many new parents are choosing to save money by buying baby monitors that can be linked to a smartphone or tablet:



“Smartphones and tablets have made our lives more convenient in hundreds of different ways. New parents have found that they can save money and enjoy convenience by linking their smartphones and tablets to their baby monitors. The baby monitor consists of a simple camera that can be placed in the baby’s room. That camera connects to the home’s wireless network, making it easy for parents to monitor their baby at all times around the house using their connected mobile devices.”



Today’s most popular baby monitors are made by a diverse range of electronics manufacturers, including internationally-recognized brands like Samsung, Motorola, and Philips. Meanwhile, other manufacturers are devoted solely to selling baby monitors, including Summer Infant and Infant Optics. Visitors to TheBestVideoBabyMonitors.com can see how all of these brands compare by visiting the website today.



About TheBestVideoBabyMonitors.com

TheBestVideoBabyMonitors.com is a video baby monitor review website. The site recently released reviews and rankings for some of the most popular video baby monitors available online today. For more information, please visit: http://thebestvideobabymonitors.com