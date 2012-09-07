TheBU Kombucha Brings Hawaiian Flavor to Oregon at Market of Choice

Ventura, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- The first kombucha to break the taste barrier, TheBU, has expanded to the mainland and is now available at Market Of Choice. Oregon's premier health food market.



TheBU Organic Kombucha Tea has spread its Hawaiian roots to Oregon. The first kombucha to break the taste barrier, TheBU has expanded to the mainland and is now available at Market Of Choice. Oregon's premier health food store.



TheBU’s unique artisanal flavors – Melon, Tropical, and Lavender – have been a hit at natural food stores, and the latest addition, Tangerine, was released last month. Great taste is what sets TheBU apart; Tropical pays tribute to its Hawaiian roots with island fruits blended to perfection, Melon is honeydew heaven, and Lavender is a refreshing lemon-lime with an herbal zing. Tangerine, with its fresh tangerine effervescence, has become an instant favorite. TheBU is 100% raw organic kombucha, brimming with probiotics, enzymes and beneficial compounds – this is kombucha you can feel!



According to BevNET, a leading industry source, TheBU is “enjoyable and thoughtfully executed” and “feels like it has the potential to reach the mainstream”.



Market Of Choice offers an extensive selection of the finest and freshest conventional, natural, organic, and health conscious products at affordable prices. They service Oregon with 8 locations across Eugene, West Linn, Corvallis, Ashland, and Portland. Market of Choice follows their motto and mission of "Food for the way you live". Visit Market of Choice at http://www.marketofchoice.com/



About TheBU Kombucha

TheBU was born in Hawaii, and we have recently expanded to California to share our product with a wider audience. Makana means ‘gift” in Hawaiian – and this is our gift to you. Founded by three surfing entrepreneurs, our goal is the perfect beverage - kombucha that tastes as good as it makes you feel. TheBU is the result of our quest, and we hope you enjoy it in good health.



KOMBUCHA VIDEO

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPSlxD05I3g



Contact: Ryan Mason

Phone: (805) 278-1100



Website: http://www.thebukombucha.com/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebukombucha



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bestkombucha