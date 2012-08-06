Thebu Kombucha Tea Hawaiian Flavor Arrives in California

Ventura, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- TheBU (Organic) Kombucha Tea launches a new flavor as they spread their Hawaiian roots to California. The first kombucha to break the taste barrier, TheBU has expanded to the mainland and is now available in multiple locations across California, and west coast.



TheBU’s unique artisanal flavors – Melon, Tropical, and Lavender – have been a hit with new and existing kombucha drinkers. Tropical pays tribute to its Hawaiian roots with island fruits blended to perfection, Melon is honeydew heaven, and Lavender is a refreshing lemon-lime with an herbal zing. The new flavor “Tangerine” may be their best yet! Consumers will experience the aroma and taste of a freshly pealed tangerine in very bottle. Using an organic black tea base, tangerine is sure to win over the most picky health beverage consumers.



TheBU is 100% raw organic kombucha, brimming with probiotics, enzymes and beneficial compounds – this is the kombucha that taste as good as it makes you feel.



According to BevNET, a leading beverage industry source, TheBU is “enjoyable and thoughtfully executed” and “feels like it has the potential to reach the mainstream”



About TheBU Kombucha:

TheBU was born in Hawaii, and we have recently expanded to California to share our product with a wider audience. Makana means ‘gift” in Hawaiian – and this is our gift to you. Founded by three surfing entrepreneurs, our goal is the perfect beverage - kombucha that tastes as good as it makes you feel. TheBU is the result of our quest, and we hope you enjoy it in good health.



KOMBUCHA VIDEO

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPSlxD05I3g&list=PLD7DBAE6



Contact: Ryan Mason

Phone: (805) 278-1100

Website: http://www.thebukombucha.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/thebukombucha

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/TheBu-Kombucha/233883296730341