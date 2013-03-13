Thebuyart.com Displays Paintings on Pininterest Page to Improve Service

Lacombe, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- The worldwide oil painting company, Thebuyart.com aims to improve its services in providing an easier way of painting selection for customers interested in the company's products. To achieve better and easier selection of oil paintings, the company will publish all of its paintings on Pininterest.com, a website that publicizes various products of companies and wish lists of all its users.



"Many customers of us, especially art enthusiasts who search our website thoroughly, face difficulty in searching through our gallery with an extremely wide number of paintings to choose from. Clicking from one link to another has become extremely cumbersome." said the co-founder of Thebuyart.com "Pininterest.com is a website used by millions of users every day that assists its users in looking for their desired items, including oil paintings. It has helped many achieve their goals and we believe that it will help us too."



The company will release all pictures and information of its products which will be displayed on the company's Pininterest page. With the help of Pininterest.com, the company will excel in the quality of its services. The public will be better informed about the company's newest products, and the process of selecting oil paintings will be at ease for the company's customers.



All of the company's products will be displayed on a single page of its Pininterest page to provide convenience to its customers. Since many users of Pininterest.com make use of the website to achieve what they dream to do, the company aims at helping its customers achieve this goal. As an additional effort, the company seeks to encourage its customers in shopping smartly without a hassle, through setting down goals or making wish lists of oil paintings which they would like to purchase. "Its effectiveness in providing a great display of our products all in one page will guarantee zero pain in the process of oil painting selection, since that will provide a simple overview of our products." said the co-founder of Thebuyart.com "We truly hope to improve our services for our customers and make them smart shoppers, so we only give the best to them."



About Thebuyart Oil Painting Company

Thebuyart.com is an online oil painting company that sells various oil painting decorations featuring a handful of themes from many famous artists. With a great reputation from its customers, the company proudly boasts of its oil paintings' amazing designs, quality products and services as they work around the clock to bring the best to their customers.



