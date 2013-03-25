Thebuyart.com Offers Family Portrait Oil Painting Service to Customers

Lacombe, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Thebuyart.com, an online provider of oil paintings, offers family portrait oil paintings to its customers. The company is a provider of various types of oil paintings and has provided reproductions of many oil paintings in the past. The company now introduces a new service to its customers that will help customers who seek to have their family portraits painted as an oil painting achieve their goals.



"Our customers come from all walks of life and many backgrounds, races, religions and nationalities." the founder of Thebuyart.com, said "As an online oil painting gallery providing multiple services, we now want to include the best for families, irrespective of race, religion, nationality or any sort of background. We won't neglect their needs, and we hope to provide only the best for their enjoyment."



The service will be available to all countries, and customers can simply send their family portraits to the company and upon receiving the portraits, the company will complete the paintings as soon as possible. The amount of time taken to complete the portrait will be dependent on the complexity and the size of the requested oil painting, but the company promises to complete the requested artwork within a frame of seven days. The company has hired experts from all over the world in the past and has trained and prepared a team of skillful artists who are adept at applying oil painting techniques that will meet the needs of its customers. The team consists of professional artists who have been trained by experienced and masterful oil painting painters, and are specialized in complex and high quality portrait painting. The company guarantees excellence and a hundred percent satisfaction to the orders received.



The company's aim in providing this service to its customers is to create something special and memorable to their families. "Apart from the mainstream oil painting of great themes of nature and buildings, we thought it would be special to include something that would help people remind themselves of their families." the founder of Thebuyart.com added "We surely do hope to create something special for our customers that is worthy of their memory."



The company will include newer oil painting services following the release of this service.



About Thebuyart Oil Painting Company

Thebuyart.com is located in Texas, USA. The company works closely with its team of skillful artists to provide excellent quality artworks for custom orders to its customers and features various themes from famous artists. It provides only high quality services to its customers. The company is open 24 hours every day and is committed to provide high quality paintings to its customers.



To learn more about this online oil painting company and its newly launched service, visit http://www.thebuyart.com/



