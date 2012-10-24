Thecloudreviewer.com Publishes Study Findings Into Best Cloud Storage Providers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- In an effort to help cloud storage users and prospects make an informed decision, thecloudreviewer.com has published its analysis and study findings of cloud storage services available on the internet. After the in-depth analysis by its IT professionals the company has given its top 10 cloud storage providers list. In the reviews, the features of each cloud storage backup service have been evaluated and an overall rating out of 5 is given.



The media spokesperson of thecloudreviewer.com, Mr. Renand, was asked on the vision of their company and he replied, “Thecloudreviewer cloud storage reviews are aimed at helping the users make a decision. We do not include the technical jargon that will further confuse the readers. We analyze those features that are relevant as a user. Even though we have highly experienced IT professionals, we try to simplify the analysis such that the reader can completely understand what they will get out of a product.”



After reviewing various products the website has come up with a top 10 list or also called thecloudreviewer.com best cloud storage providers. According to the website, categories such as download, installation, backup features, remote access, file restore options, security, support and price form the basis of the review. An overall rating (out of 5) is given by the site to distinguish between the products. This top 10 list of best rated cloud storage service providers is available on the website.



Just Cloud, tops the list of best cloud storage backup providers given by the site. In thecloudreviewer just cloud review, superiority of the product over other service providers is justified with comparing the features. Unlimited storage, competitive price, user friendly interface and easy installation are some of the characteristics mentioned in the review. Just cloud also has a 14 day free trial, an offer customers are very fond of, finds the review.



Another cloud storage service mozy was also reviewed by the site. In thecloudreviewer mozy review, features of the product such as user-friendliness, cross-platform desktop apps and high bandwidth have been praised. The only disadvantage mentioned in the review is its high cost.



Mr. Renand was further asked what else the website offers and he said, “Thecloudreviewer.com also provides various useful resources for further knowledge of cloud storage. These resources can be very helpful to people who are new to cloud storage system. Another interesting aspect of our site is the reader’s comments. Often there are personal views and experiences that readers share with us about the products. We love to get feedback from our readers and try to answer any queries they have.”



