TheCoatingStore Introduces Hot New Car Paint Colors and Products for 2012

Bay St Louis, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- TheCoatingStore announced today that it is expanding its color palette to include hot new colors and products to kick off the 2012 car-painting season. Auto enthusiasts from coast to coast can now easily find, research and buy car paint all at one comprehensive web destination.



TheCoatingStore provides car, truck and motorcycle owners with the best place to buy car paint online. Along with hundreds of auto paint choices, TheCoatingStore also provides shoppers with surface preparation materials, primers, sealers, as well as pearls powders, and metal flake to help them customize their vehicles like never before.



“TheCoatingStore is excited to provide automobile owners across the country with the newest line of car paint colors and products for 2012,” said a company spokesman for TheCoatingStore. “Elusive chameleon, deep wet look kandy paint, chrome effect, pearl and metallic finishes, as well as trendy low gloss hot rod sheens are just a few of the industry-leading colors we have available. Our unique manufacturing and marketing strategies continue to allow us to sell high quality products at unbelievably low prices despite times where raw material costs are rising with uncertainty in the petroleum markets.”



Along with offering expert advice and customer service, TheCoatingStore carries a comprehensive line of car-enhancing products, including: primers, candy paint, chameleon and metallic colors, clear coats and hundreds of other top-tier items. Candy paint delights such as candy-apply red and tangerine are helping owners create truly unique, one-of-a-kind pieces of art. For auto lovers of the two-wheel variety, the store even carries an extensive line of motorcycle paint – at prices often less than half that of competitive products.



Consumers that have wondered where to buy car paint can now visit TheCoatingStore.com for all their car paint needs at the best possible prices. With a wide array of coatings and additives available auto enthusiasts can afford to create a truly rare and uniquely customized automobile.



