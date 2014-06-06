Count on the Controversy for Fresh, Engaging and Dazzling Pop

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Looking for a breath of fresh air that stands out in the crowded, overproduced pop scene? Los Angeles indie darlings The Controversy are a dazzling duo who have produced a delicate, emotive sound that can be compared to the likes of Fiona Apple, Radiohead, Kent, Portishead and PJ Harvey. After seeing great successes and awards following the release of their debut album, Real, The Controversy are now prepared to release their second album, Don’t Count on Me, and have one of their tracks showcased on WiFi PR Group’s Indie Anthems Vol. 6.



The Controversy is mainly comprised of two members: Laura Vall on lead vocals and synth keyboard and Thomas Hjorth on guitar and backup vocals. They also enlist the talents of accompaniment musicians Jesper Kristensen on drums and Spencer Write on bass. While the extra band members complete the feel of a live performance, the core duo of The Controversy are the heart and soul of their hip but ethereal sound that fans and critics seem unable to get enough of.



Acclaimed by fans, critics and press alike, The Controversy have won a number of awards over the past two years. These include Artist of the Year 2012 at the Artists in Music Awards, Best Alternative Song of the Year 2012 at Hollywood Music in Media Awards for their single, “Real,” named one of the Hot 100 Best Independent Bands of 2012 in Music Connection Magazine and nominated for Best Music Video for “Real” at the Los Angeles Music Awards 2013, among many other awards and nominations.



Thanks to their infectious and versatile sound, The Controversy have several TV, film and video game credits to their name: the TV show, “The Bridge,” the theme song for the Sundance Winner Director Amin Matalqa’s feature film, Strangely in Love, the theme song for the video game “Monaco,” the theme song for the feature film, Last Flight, the Canadian film Bread Thieves and a collaboration with Sony as one of their featured independent bands in Los Angeles.



In addition to the release of their new album, Don’t Count on Me, The Controversy will all enjoy having one of their tracks featured on WiFi PR Group’s Indie Anthems Vol. 6, a collection of international independent talent that WiFi PR hopes to get on the radars of music lovers and industry tastemakers the world over. Also set to be released in June at Toronto’s NXNE, the digital mixtape will be handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more download copies will be made available on the Indie Anthems Bandcamp page.



To see The Controversy live, fans can check out their upcoming performance at Bar Sinister in Los Angeles on August 23rd.



The Controversy have released their music on all major digital outlets, including iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and others, and physical copies of their music can be purchased through Bandcamp. Listeners can also stream the duo’s music on Spotify and Beats Music.



They have released three music videos for their songs “Real,” “So Low” and “Little Star,” which can be found on their YouTube channel along with a live recording of “Neon Sign,” among others.



About The Controversy Music

Real (2011)

“Speak to Me” Single (2012)

“Neon Sign” Single (2013)

Don’t Count on Me (2014)



Website: http://www.thecontroversyband.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheControversyBand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TControversy

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheControversyMusic

Bandcamp: http://thecontroversyband.bandcamp.com/

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/thecontroversy



Media Contact:

Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.