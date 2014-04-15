TheCustomWebsite.com - Profitable Site Flipping Internet Business Up for Sale on Flippa

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- www.TheCustomWebsite.com, an online business platform created by http://Buy-Websites.org is available for sale on Flippa.com - https://flippa.com/3056435-lifetime-support-profitable-site-flip-business-for-sale-2-422-mo-1st-page-rank. The platform retails websites that are getting traffic and making sales.



www.TheCustomWebsite.com, an online business offering readymade websites on a number of different fields for the clients to select and choose from, is up for sale on flippa.com. Those interested in purchasing the same can visit the platform and place their bid. The reserve price of the website is very low to make this rare opportunity affordable for everyone. The platform was created by Buy-Websites.org and comes with a lifetime support.



When contacted a representative of the company said, “Yes the site flipping internet business is for sale. The bidding on the same has already started and would end on April 15, 2014.” CEO of Buy-website.org Rafael Karimov added, “Our mission is not only to deliver ready-made internet businesses for buyers, but take them by hand to easily make passive income even if they are newbies with no experience.”



The site is generating revenue of $2,422 per month and has Google Page Rank of 1. The business was launched on August, 2013, while the Alexa ranking is at 9,899,881. Buyers of the same will get free lifetime access to the monthly paid webinars membership of the company, valued at $97 per spot or $197 per month. The webinars reveal all the secrets and tricks on how to profit from website creation and selling them on popular marketplaces.



About Buy Websites

Buy-Website.org is known for its superior customer service in the competitive market. The company retails websites that are up and running and making sales and affirms the clients by providing high quality services at affordable prices.



Contact Information

Contact Person: CEO - Rafael Karimov

Contact Number: +99450 636 84 30

Email id: info@thecustomwebsites.com

Website: http://thecustomwebsites.com

Address: USA, San Diego