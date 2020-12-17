TheDesignerDecor.com Announces Latest Product Arrivals in Home and Outdoor Decor

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2020 -- TheDesignerDecor.com is pleased to announce trendy home, living room, bedroom and outdoor décor for the season. The store offers a wide selection of quality décor accessories and hand selected items to meet the customer needs. Homeowners who want to accessories their homes in style, this is the right place to be. The coming season is all about spending quality time together with family and friends. And what better way than to spend a cozy evening around a warm fireplace. This store features electric fireplaces in latest designs to suit homes with different themes. These electric fireplaces are smoke free, vent free and heating sources with zero emissions.



Customers can also shop for stylish coat racks and stands which can be used in living rooms, at the foyer or bedrooms. The self-standing coat stands are sturdy, tasteful and a great way to boost the décor at the entryway. "A place for everything and everything in its place" is a common saying and most homeowners follow this adage in their daily life. A lot of people love to keep their homes organized. And organized spaces don't just look charming but they also bring peace of mind. Visit the store right away for some cool and functional storage solutions, organizers, shoe stands and more. Keep the spaces clutter free with different kinds of storage boxes, baskets, cabinets, drawers, etc. which help in keeping the things in a designated place.



For those who are looking for some great office furniture to make their work from home sessions comfortable, this place has got some excellent options. Chairs, desks or tables, customers can shop for high quality furniture for home office, study room as well as interior seating for living rooms and bedrooms. Add some texture and color to the living spaces with colorful rugs, pillows, throws, pillow covers, etc. These elements keep the homes cozy and add a tasteful vibe to the holiday décor. This store is for all kinds of shoppers who shop on a budget and who don't have a budget in mind. All the products are delivered right to the doorstep. Customers can avail exciting ongoing holiday offers.



