TheDiamondAuthority.Org Invites Couples to Share their Engagement Stories

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Attracting thousands of users each day, TheDiamondAuthority.org has quickly become a dominant hub for free information and articles on diamonds, jewelry and fashion. Today, the site’s team is both urging and inviting all couples to share their engagement stories with others around the world.



Couples can visit the site to submit their story, as well as read about the experiences of others who have taken the leap out of the single life.



TheDiamondAuthority.org is the perfect platform for couples to unite. Offering helpful, unbiased and up-to-date articles, the website is a growing knowledge base which has a mandate of showcasing the latest trends, tutorials, articles, tips and critical information about everything from fine diamonds to the latest fashion product reviews.



Everything is written and contributed by a team of dedicated industry professionals.



“Our team is committed to offering interesting information that will better educate, engage and entertain not only the everyday consumer, but also a myriad of retailers around the world,” says Lani Lugar, who is responsible for the website’s marketing.



To make the site easy to navigate, information is organized into a number of categories including Diamonds, Education, a Buyer’s Guide, Engagement Rings, Gifts and Jewelers.



“Our site contains articles and resources that are geared to both the first-time diamond buyer, as well as seasoned industry professionals who want to stay on top of the latest new and developments. It’s a true one-stop shop for everyone’s diamond and jewelry needs,” Lugar adds.



For example, users are able to dive into topics including celebrity engagement rings, how to fix a bent ring and even exclusive information on diamond earrings. The site also boasts a high-quality diamond clarity chart.



The Diamond Authority is proving to be the perfect sales platform for those looking to showcase their related products and services to a globally targeted audience. Interested parties are invited to make contact with the site’s owners for more information.



In the meantime, all couples are urged to visit the website and share their story of engagement bliss. To do so, please visit: http://www.thediamondauthority.org



Updates and exclusive offers can also be sourced via the site’s Facebook group, Twitter and RSS feeds.



About TheDiamondAuthority.org

The Diamond Authority is passionate about diamonds and jewelry, and is dedicated to offering the finest resources, helpful information and products available online. A large assortment of topics addresses the needs of both the first time diamond buyer and the retailer, providing a one-stop-shop for diamonds and jewelry needs.