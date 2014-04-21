TheDirectory.com SEEK Announces Nationwide Advertising Campaign

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Thedirectory.com trading under ticker “SEEK” utilizes its vast network to generate more than 6 million unique visitors each month. The internet based company’s network includes: chiropractor.net, therapists.net, dietitians.net, and many other valuable pieces of internet real estate. Thedirectory.com is primarily an online phone book that uses vertical directories to maximize search results. SEEK also owns and operates HelloNetwork.com which is one of the largest city info guides available online. The Florida based firm announced Tuesday (4.15.14) it has filed a 10Q for Q1 2014. SEEK was excited to report a substantial debt reduction, and the generation of over $200,000 profit. The fully reporting company is optimistic the momentum will continue as it implements a nationwide advertising campaign from a new sales office. The company’s primary revenue stream is derived through business placement and advertising. SEEK understands that technology has evolved so rapidly that smaller companies can not sufficiently supply the demand; thus the company operates under a “build, buy or partner model.” Thedirectory.com brand is continuing to project its business ideals as it pushes into new regions and areas of interest while simultaneously nurturing the full potential of a growing market stake. Additionally, SEEK understands the growing demand of internet advertising; taking a customized approach for each business client. SEEK closed at 0.0021 (4.17.14). However, the nationwide advertising campaign, positive Q1 profits, and increased brand recognition could easily push SEEK to 0.013 by the end of August 2014.



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This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Harvey Westbury Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.



Contact:

TheDirectory.com

Scott Gallagher

727-417-7807