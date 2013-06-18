TheDroidGuy.com Releases Choices for 2013's Best Android Tablets and Best Android Phones

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Android is the world’s most popular mobile operating system. With smartphone and tablet sales rising around the world, Android is used by more people every day than iOS, Windows Phone, Symbian, and any other mobile OS. The popularity of Android has led people to search the internet for the best Android smartphones and tablets available today.



TheDroidGuy.com wants to help visitors find the best Android tablet or the best Android phone. At TheDroidGuy.com, visitors will find the latest news and updates from the world of Android. The site features a regularly-updated blog and the latest rumors about upcoming Android devices alongside how-to articles for tablet and smartphone owners.



In short, the website wants to help readers make intelligent decisions about Android while showing them how to get the most out of their device. Sample how-to articles include:



-“How to Bypass AT&T Google Hangout Video Chat Block”

-“How to Install and Run Apps from MicroSD Card”

-“How to Uninstall Facebook Home”



As a spokesperson for TheDroidGuy.com explains, a lot of recent attention has been focused on the Samsung Galaxy S4, which was released by Samsung earlier this year:



“The Samsung Galaxy S4 is the successor to the Galaxy S3, which is the bestselling Android smartphone of all time. The Galaxy S4 has already sold millions of units around the world, and we want to help visitors make a smart decision about their S4 purchase. We’ve written detailed price guides for the S4 on all major US carriers along with detailed comparisons between the S4 and other top smartphones, like the HTC One.”



The website also reviews S4 accessories, including a USB car charger that costs just $8.99. Other articles rank the battery life of the S4 compared to other Androids and iPhones.



Meanwhile, those interested in buying an Android tablet will find plenty of information at TheDroidGuy.com. The site ranks and reviews today’s hottest Android tablets, including tablets for kids – like the Fuhu Nabi 2 – and higher end tablets released by Samsung and Lenovo.



Of course, it’s difficult to run an Android blog without featuring the latest news from Android and other competitors:



“Our goal is to keep readers up-to-date on everything that goes on in the mobile world, and part of that involves updating our users on new Apple announcements and iOS releases, like the recent unveiling of iOS7.”



About TheDroidGuy.com

TheDroidGuy.com is an Android news blog and how-to website. The site recently released its choices for the best Android tablet and best Android phone of 2013. For more information, please visit: http://thedroidguy.com