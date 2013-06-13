TheDroidGuy.com Slashes Price on USB in Car Charger for Smartphones and Tablets

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- People have been carrying around smartphones for years now, and tablet devices are starting to become fairly ubiquitous too. For many people they are essential equipment. The problem is that these gadgets tend to use up battery power fairly quickly, and it can be tough to always find a charging location. Using a car charger circumvents this problem. It lets people charge up their devices from their car battery via the cigarette lighter socket.



One car charger related website that is getting a lot of attention is TheDroidGuy.com. This website is well known in the mobile phone industry for selling high quality and good value cell phones, mobile devices, and related accessories. They have recently come into further prominence as a result of slashing the price of their flagship USB car charger to unprecedented levels.



The charger previously retailed for the price of $15.99, which was already extremely good value considering the functionality and build quality of the device. TheDroidGuy.com have defied the competition by taking the price down to $8.99, prompting a surge of customer interest.



The site contains a full description of the device, which can be used to charge a smartphone and tablet device simultaneously. It is compatible with any device that uses a USB interface to draw power. This means it can be used as an iPad or iPhone car charger. It can also be used to charge the vast majority of Android devices.



There is a space for user comments on the site, and users have taken the opportunity to add their own favorable reviews of the charger.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Many people carry both a tablet and a smartphone these days, and it can be deeply frustrating when they both run out of juice at the same time. This nifty little device solves that problem neatly by letting users charge both their phone and their tablet simultaneously. This has been a very popular and well received item for us, so we’re delighted to have negotiated a new deal with the supplier that lets us sell it at an even lower price. We hope this lets even more people enjoy this excellent device.”



About TheDroidGuy.com

TheDroidGuy.com is an e-commerce site dedicated to cell phones and mobile devices. It also offers a huge amount of peripherals and accessories for these products.



For more information please visit http://TheDroidGuy.com