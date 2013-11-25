TheDrozGarciniaCambogia.Org Reveals How to Avoid Fake Garcinia Cambogia Products on the Marketplace

Maplewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Since the weight loss benefits of Garcinia Cambogia were discovered, the number of Garcinia Cambogia brands continues to grow every day. Although the availability of a wide range of options to choose from can be good news for consumers, this can be a nightmare in the non-regulated herbal supplement industry. Many substandard or fake brands are taking advantage of this situation to produce fake Garcinia Cambogia products which do not deliver the desired results. These fake products will only waste the money of customers and even pose a threat to their health. If one wants to buy Garcinia Cambogia extract, here are tips on how to avoid fake Garcinia Cambogia products.



Check the ingredient list



Garcinia Cambogia is a tropical fruit whose main ingredient is HCA. A reliable supplement will come with all the details about this ingredient such as the percentage. So customers should check the ingredient-list on the bottle prior to making a purchase. In case this ingredient is not in proper amounts, then one is probably having a fake supplement.



Buy from reputable brands



Customers should buy from a brand with an active website along with the contact details. One way of finding out whether the company is genuine is sending emails or calling the enlisted phone for more clarification. If the company responds to the emails and offer satisfactory clarifications, then it is possibly a genuine one. Customers should never buy garcinia cambogia supplements from brands without an organized website and contact details however cheap they are.



Check customer reviews



One should buy from companies with lots of customer reviews as opposed to the ones with few reviews or no reviews at all. For instance, it is better to buy a 4-star rated product with 300 customer reviews rather than a 5-star rated product with only 20 reviews. If the number of reviews is lower, then there are more chances of manipulative customer reviews. Some companies make fake reviews for their products to attract customers. One should never fall a victim to such tricks.



Don’t fall for cheap prices



Finally, most fake brands usually use low prices, heavy discounts and offers to lure customers. If one wants to get a genuine product, quality should come first before everything.



So the next time one wants to purchase Garcinia Cambogia extract, they will get a genuine product as long as they follow the aforementioned tips. Garcinia Cambogia can only deliver the desired results if one buys a genuine product, not a fake one.



About thedrozgarciniacambogia.org

http://thedrozgarciniacambogia.org is a website by Stacey Spencer dedicated to providing unbiased reviews on popular weight loss supplements to educate consumers on pros and cons that they should take into consideration before making a purchase.



Media Contact:

Stacey Spencer

support@ thedrozgarciniacambogia.org

New Jersey

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