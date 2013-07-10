TheEasiestLanguageToLearn.com Announces Picks for World's Hardest and Easiest Languages to Learn

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- The world feels like it’s becoming smaller every day. People on opposite ends of the world can complete a multimillion dollar business transaction in seconds, and keeping in touch with relatives traveling overseas is as easy as calling them on Skype. However, as the world gets smaller, knowing how to speak a foreign language becomes an increasingly valuable skill to have.



At TheEasiestLanguageToLearn.com, visitors will discover how to pick a good foreign language to learn. The website recently released a comparison chart of the world’s languages that highlights how easy or difficult it is to speak a particular language. Languages are ranked on their overall difficulty, speaking difficulty, grammar complexity, and writing syntax.



After weeks of research, TheEasiestLanguageToLearn.com concluded that Spanish was the world’s easiest language to learn followed closely by English and Italian. Spanish scored a worldwide low of ‘2’ on the overall difficulty chart, granting it a difficulty rating of ‘Very Easy’.



A spokesperson for TheEasiestLanguageToLearn.com explains how the website collected language difficulty data:



“Our information about the difficulty of languages was gathered from user experiences via various online sources. We looked at forums, blogs, members of the Rocket Language community, and a number of other resources. Overall, we believe our difficulty rankings are an accurate portrayal of the complexity of languages around the world.”



While Spanish, English, and Italian are all relatively easy to learn, Asian and Middle Eastern languages ranked at the top of the scale in terms of difficulty. Korean achieved a rating of 9 on the overall difficulty chart, followed closely by Japanese, Chinese, and Arabic.



After reading through language difficulty ratings, visitors to TheEasiestLanguageToLearn.com may be ready to start learning a second language. Fortunately, TheEasiestLanguageToLearn.com makes it easy to access educational resources for any type of language:



“After visitors have read through our comparison chart, we encourage them to look through the learning materials we have available. Thanks to the internet and technology, learning a language today is easier than ever, and people can become near-fluent speakers of a foreign language from the comfort of their own home.”



Visitors to TheEasiestLanguageToLearn.com who want to learn how to speak Spanish, for example, can visit the Spanish language resource page to read a Rocket Spanish review. Rocket Spanish is a website dedicated to teaching users how to speak Spanish. The review explains the website’s interactivity, entertainment factor, and overall effectiveness at teaching a foreign language.



About TheEasiestLanguageToLearn.com

TheEasiestLanguageToLearn.com is a language education website that recently released rankings for the world’s easiest languages to learn. Spanish was chosen as the world’s easiest language to learn, and those interested in learning Spanish can read reviews of Spanish language training programs at the site. For more information, please visit: http://theeasiestlanguagetolearn.com