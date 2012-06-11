TheeDesign Announces Eric Gilmore As Its Lead Account Manager

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- TheeDesign Studio is excited to announce the hire of Eric Gilmore as its lead Account Manager. He will be focusing on building relationships with the ever increasing client list at TheeDesign Studio.



“I joined TheeDesign Studio because I know people could use the services that they offer. They’re the first design studio that I met that offered search engine optimization, social media management, and graphic design all in one house,” said Eric. “I can’t wait to show clients what TheeDesign can do for them.”



Eric’s experience has taken him many places, including a radio booth, an NBA locker room, and in a discreet building for homeland security. In these experiences Eric juggled a variety of roles from journalist to project manager, and it’s this experience that makes him different from the rest.



“We recognized Eric as having the ability to communicate openly and effectively with our identified audiences, and to properly convey the value and top-tier deliverables produced every day at TheeDesign Studio” said Sales Manager Laurence Valachovic. “I’m looking forward to working with him and the clients that he brings in.”



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design, development, SEO and internet marketing company headquartered in Raleigh, NC. Their team specializes in creating business-class websites that incorporate content management, search engine optimization, internet marketing, ecommerce and cutting-edge programming. They take great pride in doing all work in-house and providing clients with world class customer support. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit http://www.TheeDesign.com.