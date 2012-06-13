Tying the Knot: How Traditional Advertising Complements Digital

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- There is no doubt that digital advertising has become the new standard for any marketing campaign, but there is still a loyal following of traditionalists out in the world who have a say in the matter as well. On its own, a printed poster for a rock concert, for example, would get little notice in today’s world. But coupled with stellar social media messaging it can make the show come alive.



Digital strategist and business consultant Jake Finkelstein from Method Savvy in Durham will be presenting at a Triangle Interactive Marketing Association (TIMA) lunch and learn event at TheeDesign Studio in Raleigh on Thursday June 14. The lunch topic is on how traditional advertising strategies such as print, television, and radio can complement digital initiatives to create powerful and effective integrated marketing campaigns. The presentation will include case studies as well as a discussion of integrated tactics.



"In today's marketplace, you need to meet customers where they are,” said Jake. “The most effective marketers recognize this and use traditional tactics to compliment digital strategies. I look forward to having a lively conversation with TIMA's members about how integrated campaigns can provide better ROI."



TIMA is a professional organization dedicated to serving the marketing and design industries of the RTP and Triangle in North Carolina. TIMA Subject Matter Expert Lunches are designed to be an intimate conversation on a specific topic on interactive marketing.



“Too often professionals in the marketing industry butt heads when it comes to traditional versus web-based tactics,” said Heather Curtis, Marketing Manager of TheeDesign Studio. “Each believes their approach is the only true path to success. But they both have the same goals. A marriage between the two broadens your reach and increases the chance for success for your client.”



About Method Savvy

Method Savvy is a data-driven advertising agency that helps businesses increase sales, retain clients longer and lower customer acquisition costs. Headquartered in the heart of downtown Durham, NC, Method Savvy is proud to work with such respected growth-stage and Fortune 1000 companies as DataFlux, American Institute of CPAs, Dollar Tree and Toyota. More information on Method Savvy and their data-driven approach to marketing is available at www.MethodSavvy.com.



About TheeDesign Studio

TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design, SEO, and internet marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. Their team takes great pride in creating business-class websites that incorporate content management systems with the latest in SEO. More information on TheeDesign Studio and a portfolio of their work is available at www.TheeDesign.com.